Ashi Singh’s midnight hunger is for real and relatable

Ashi Singh decided to soothe her taste buds with flavours of south India. The actress can be seen hold a plate that has two thin sheet like rava dosa, and it comes with a paper plate full off yum spicy sabzi, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jun,2023 13:35:03
Midnight hunger! Quite that sneaky sensation, right? That strikes when the world is fast asleep. It’s like a little gremlin in your belly, growling and demanding to be fed. Whether you had a big dinner or a light snack, it doesn’t matter. When midnight hunger comes knocking, it’s hard to resist its call.

And it was the same for the Meet actress Ashi Singh last night. The actress who is an active social media user, took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse from her midnight hunger moment, where we can see her stopping by a streetside shop to have and enjoy some quick bite.

The actress decided to soothe her taste buds with flavours of south India. The actress can be seen hold a plate that has two thin sheet like rava dosa, and it comes with a paper plate full off yum spicy sabzi. The actress sharing the glimpse on her Instagram stories, wrote, “I didn’t want to eat but midnight hunger”

Rava Dosa, a delight to taste

In a bowl, mix together rava, rice flour, all-purpose flour, cumin seeds, crushed black pepper, ginger, green chili (if you like it spicy), coriander leaves, and a pinch of salt. Add water gradually and stir until you have a smooth, pourable batter. Let it rest for a while to get all the flavors mingling. Heat up your trusty tawa or skillet, drizzle some oil, and pour the batter in a circular motion, creating lacy patterns. Watch as the dosa sizzles and turns beautifully golden. Flip it over, cook a bit more, and voila! Your crispy Rava Dosa is ready to be devoured. Serve it up with chutney or sambar, and let your taste buds dance with joy!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

