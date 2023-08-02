Bachubhai is a dream debut, a milestone in my filmography: Amit Singh Thakur

Versatile actor Amit Singh Thakur needs no introduction. Known for his enormous portrayals in character roles on television, Amit has in the last few years, ventured into the OTT platform to play unique roles. Recently, he made his debut on the big screen with the Gujarati film, Bachubhai. He got the opportunity to share screen space with the great Siddharth Randheria, and he played his role with all finesse.

Talking about his shoot experience with Bachubhai, Amit Singh Thakur says, “Bachubhai is a milestone in my filmography. Debut film a dream debut. God sent a film which came on my platter out of the blue. Bachubhai is thus far the best in quantum and quality of my career.”

On playing Villin Patel, Amit avers, “Playing Villin Patel was fun as well a challenge. The performance had to be top-notch as Mr Siddharth Randeria’s expertise and experience in Gujarati films is tremendous. I couldn’t have taken it easy. Secondly, I was given a bounded script well in advance, so I was thoroughly prepared on my 1st day of shoot. My Director duo who are National Award winners Rahul and Vinit are creatively very talented. They gave me a free hand to play Villin.”

About the huge transformation he had in his character graph in the film, Amit exclaims, “A strict Dean to a hurt negative guy to an angry man to a comic guy to an emotional man, Villin had all the shades of a rainbow. Here I must give full credit to the writers Manan, Chirayu and Om for writing such a defined character.”

“Villin as a character is not a villain nor an antagonist, but circumstances made him vulnerable, jealous and vengeful. The hurt of losing a dear friend Bachu and the thought of him finding closure to this feeling. It is a Tom n Jerry show and in the end, both become friends again. Different moods came out fine again, thanks to my Director duo. The challenges in this role, I would say, were less because of my past experience of theatre, television work of 27 years and of course films and web series worked as a backbone. It is so truly said, experiences always help path a difficult journey,” he adds.

Ask him about his debut film and how big it is for him, and Amit quips, “Debut film is always close to heart. A special child. Yes it is a very big break for a first film. My gratitude to my friend Hemang Dave, a well-established actor in Gujarati films, for suggesting my name and Avani Soni, the casting director for taking it forward to the producers Sharad and Shreyanshi Patel and to the Jio studios. Their belief and trust got me thus far.”

Talking about the takeaways, he says, “Takeaways are so many as it is my first film. It was a fabulous role, made so many new friends. This role enabled me to get audience and fraternity’s love and appreciation. God has been kind. Age doesn’t matter when you begin.”

Amit Singh Thakur hopes to get better opportunities in Gujarati cinema now. “The film has been loved by all generations of kids, parents, and grandparents. It is a complete family entertainment. It is a fun film with the right dose of comedy and emotions. I hope that the Gujarati film fraternity welcomes me with open arms. I would love to work with Rahul and Vinit again and some talented directors like Abhishek Jain, Krishnadev Yagnik, Pan Nalin, and Sandeep Patel to name a few, as there is no dearth of talent.”

Lastly, we could not stop ourselves from asking Amit how it was to watch himself on the big screen. “This feeling cannot be described, as it is sheer emotions of joy, excitement, ecstasy, anxiety, all woven into one.”

Best of luck!!