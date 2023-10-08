Movies | Celebrities

Bhagavanth Kesari Promotions: Kajal Aggarwal jams with director Anil Ravipudi [Video]

Promotions for the upcoming movie "Bhagwant Kesari," featuring Balakrishna in the lead role, are in full swing as its release date of the 19th of this month approaches

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Oct,2023 17:15:54
  • Highlights:
  • “Bhagwant Kesari” promotions are in full swing for its release.
  • Kajal Aggarwal and director Anil Ravipudi danced during promotions.
  • Arjun Rampal plays a menacing villain in the film.
  • The movie’s rights were sold for record-breaking prices.
  • Director Anil Ravipudi promises an exciting cinematic experience.

Promotions for the upcoming movie “Bhagwant Kesari,” featuring Balakrishna in the lead role, are in full swing as its release date of the 19th of this month approaches. The film, helmed by director Anil Ravipudi, has been generating considerable buzz, with the production team actively sharing updates. Recently, fans were treated to the unveiling of the first look poster of Kajal Aggarwal, who plays the character Katyayan in the movie.

During the lively promotion of “Bhagwant Kesari,” something really fun happened. Kajal Aggarwal, who plays Katyayan in the movie, and the director, Anil Ravipudi, decided to dance together on the spot. This unexpected dance performance added even more excitement to the promotion, showing how well the cast and crew got along and how excited they were about the movie’s release. It was a special moment where everyone came together to celebrate the upcoming launch of their film in a joyful and entertaining way.

Check out below-

In any cinematic tale of heroism, a formidable antagonist is imperative to elevate the narrative, and “Bhagwant Kesari” is no exception. Arjun Rampal takes on the role of the menacing villain who will go head-to-head with Balakrishna’s character. Additionally, Rahul will be seen portraying the character Sangvi in this highly anticipated film.

The commercial success of a movie often hinges on the distribution and sale of its rights, and “Bhagwant Kesari” has reportedly set records in this aspect. The theatrical rights for the film have reportedly been sold for a staggering sum, reaching up to 80 crores. In parallel, the digital rights for the movie have also fetched a substantial price, with a reported 40-crore deal secured with Amazon Prime for distribution across five different languages, as disclosed in a report by News 18.

Under the directorial helm of Anil Ravipudi, “Bhagwant Kesari” promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience that has not only captured the attention of audiences but also garnered substantial commercial interest in both the theatrical and digital realms.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

