Elevate corporate parties with organza sarees! Anupama Parameswaran, Kajal Aggarwal & Pooja Hegde's favourites

Here we are today with Anupama Parameswaran, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde's favourite organza sarees from their wardrobe that you can pick for your next corporate party.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Oct,2023 05:05:12
Let’s put it out there! Corporate parties aren’t equivalent to what your regular go-to candid parties. All the heavy business deals, followed by some poised dance tunes and cocktails, corporate parties are the places where that one time, you need to have the substance inside you yet be cheery at the same time. In this intriguing intersection of corporate culture and social finesse, fashion becomes the language of choice.

It’s the subtle art of making a statement, of asserting one’s professionalism, while letting the personality shine through. And to embody that grace with power, you definitely can look out for organza sarees. Super light, super cool and super stylish, organza sarees can be your anytime pick for these parties.

Pooja Hegde: The Pink Powerhouse

When it comes to turning heads at your success-driven corporate night parties, Pooja Hegde knows precisely how to make a dazzling entrance. Picture this – a beautiful hot pink organza saree adorned with intricate white embroidery work, and to add an unexpected twist of contemporary style, a pink floral noodled strap bralette.

It’s a look that screams confidence, elegance, and a dash of playfulness, perfect for the corporate soirées where business meets celebration. With her sleek straight hair, dewy pink eye makeup, and pink lips, Pooja Hegde strikes the ideal balance between sophistication and charm. The ensemble is flawlessly complemented by a pair of diamond ear studs, making her the center of attention in any corporate gathering.

Kajal Aggarwal: The Daytime Delight

If you’re gearing up for a daytime corporate party where deals are meant to be cracked and connections cemented, Kajal Aggarwal’s choice of attire is your secret weapon. She effortlessly pairs an ivory white leafy printed organza saree with a matching blouse, offering a pristine and professional look that’s hard to ignore.

The simplicity of the outfit is its strength, making it the ideal choice for a business-focused event. Kajal keeps her hair sleek and her makeup subtle with a nude palette, ensuring that all eyes are on her expertise and poise. This look is the embodiment of daytime corporate chic, a winning combination that’s sure to leave a lasting impression.

Anupama Parameswaran: The Glam Corporate Maven

When it’s time to add a dash of glam to your corporate event, Anupama Parameswaran’s choice is your guiding star. She graces the occasion in a bright yellow organza saree with an embellished blouse, radiating confidence and style in equal measure. The look is elevated with a pair of striking pink drop earrings and a sleek mid-parted hairbun, bringing a touch of modernity to the traditional ensemble.

With her bindi, beautiful winged eyes, and pink lips, Anupama is a walking masterpiece. This ensemble is perfect for those corporate events where style and glamour take center stage, showcasing your ability to balance work and play with finesse.

In the world of corporate parties, fashion becomes the unspoken language, and these Bollywood divas have certainly aced the art of dressing for success. Whether you’re aiming to dazzle under the evening lights, exude professionalism in the daytime, or add a touch of glamour to your corporate endeavors, their fashion choices provide the inspiration you need to shine in the corporate world.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

