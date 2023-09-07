Everything About Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Dreamy Wedding: Date, Venue, And More

The wedding bell rings for the adorable couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The duo are trending on top amidst the wedding reports. As per the reports, the new couple are all set to tie the knot in the presence of family members and friends after they got engaged in May in Delhi’s Kapurthala House.

The reports from Hindustan Times reveal that the wedding festivities will begin on September 17. “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24.”

As the wedding will be attended by many politicians, hotels are asked to increase the security arrangements. “As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan.”

On the other hand, the wedding is likely to take place on September 23 and 24 at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas, as per the reports from India Today. There will be more than 200 guests and more than 50 VVIP guests.

The engagement pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha circulated over the internet for a couple of weeks. Since then, the couple often makes adorable appearances together.

So, are your guys excited for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding? Let us know your excitement in the comments.