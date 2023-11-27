Get The Code To Style ‘Haldi’ Ceremony In Floral Kaftan Like Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, the charming beauty of Bollywood, never ceases to amaze fans with her take on fashion. Whether her ethnicity in sarees or her bossy-ness in a pantsuit, she carries them all gracefully. And today, the diva is here to help her fans get the code for the Haldi ceremony this wedding season, inspired by her new glam in yellow kaftan.

Sonakshi’s Sinha’s Glam In Kaftan

So gorgeous! What can be better than Sonakshi’s kaftan set, which is enchanting in appearance and comfortable to wear? Well, it’s hard to have such a combo benefit in one. But Sonakshi’s outfit does have. The actress dons a yellow floral printed kaftan kurta with a burst high front slit. She paired it with matching flared, comfy trousers. The ruffle details of the outfit look stylish.

And to make your style more breezy and cool, pair them with the pearl white earrings. In contrast, the golden pyramid-shaped rings give her an extra dose of glamour. With the soft curls hairstyle and minimal makeup, it looks refreshing. With the black glasses and stunning shiny sandals, she completes her overall appearance.

So, are you ready to slay the Haldi ceremony this wedding season like Sonakshi Sinha? Comment below.