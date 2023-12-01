Goals! Vignesh Shivan gifts luxe Maybach worth Rs 3 crores to Nayanthara on her birthday

Nayanthara, the celebrated actor, recently experienced a lavish birthday surprise as her husband and director, Vignesh Shivan, gifted her a brand new Mercedes Maybach. The opulent gesture was accompanied by a heartfelt note from Nayanthara expressing gratitude to her husband. She took to social media, sharing two photos featuring the iconic Maybach logo, expressing her excitement and affectionately addressing her husband with words of appreciation.

The Maybach, a symbol of luxury and sophistication, boasts two models available in India – the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and Maybach S-Class. Each of these high-end models comes with a price tag exceeding Rs 3 crore, underlining the grandeur of the birthday gift presented to Nayanthara. The Maybach series is renowned for its exquisite design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled comfort, making it a fitting choice for a special occasion.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have consistently set couple goals with their public displays of affection and mutual support. This thoughtful and extravagant birthday gift further exemplifies the love and admiration shared between the two. Nayanthara’s social media post not only showcases the glamorous Maybach but also serves as a toast to their strong bond, captivating fans and followers with a glimpse into their enviable relationship.

For the unversed, Nayanthara marked her Bollywood debut this year with Jawan, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Given the Jawan context, she also debuted on Instagram at the same time and has already earned 6.9 million followers.