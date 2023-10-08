Gowns To Crop Top And Jeans: Vaani Kapoor's Fashion In Vacation Archives, See Photos

Highlights

Vaani Kapoor shares vacation archive photos

Vaani Kapoor shows her style in gowns, to crop tops, and jeans.

Vaani enjoys her time on the streets of the city.

The all-time slayer Vaani Kapoor never fails to rule over hearts with her fashion file. Her wardrobe collection is all about glamour and gorgeousness. And her new Instagram photos are no exception, as she dons stylish gowns to crop top and jeans. Check out the vacation archive photos below.

Vaani Kapoor’s New Photos

On Saturday afternoon, Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from her weekend archives. In the series of throwback photos, she can be seen enjoying her time on her vacation. The stunning plain blue gown looks stylish with the fucky black glasses that she dons for her lunch.

While in the other photos, Vaani gives cool vibes in the wool-made sleeveless fringy crop top with blue denim jeans. The shiny open hairstyle with the tangerine glasses completes her fun and comfortable vibe. In the other click, Vaani is enjoying the ice cream scoop in the beautiful bohemian dress. And her vacation ends with the beautiful music by the street artist. All the photos show how the actress enjoyed her vacation.

Vaani Kapoor captioned her post, “weekend archives #throwback.”

What is your reaction to this? Please let us know in the comments box below.