Movies | Celebrities

Gowns To Crop Top And Jeans: Vaani Kapoor's Fashion In Vacation Archives, See Photos

Vaani Kapoor is a stunner. In the latest Instagram dump, she shares archive photos from the vacation in gowns to crop top and jeans. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Oct,2023 00:05:49
Gowns To Crop Top And Jeans: Vaani Kapoor's Fashion In Vacation Archives, See Photos 859378
  • Highlights
  • Vaani Kapoor shares vacation archive photos
  • Vaani Kapoor shows her style in gowns, to crop tops, and jeans.
  • Vaani enjoys her time on the streets of the city.

The all-time slayer Vaani Kapoor never fails to rule over hearts with her fashion file. Her wardrobe collection is all about glamour and gorgeousness. And her new Instagram photos are no exception, as she dons stylish gowns to crop top and jeans. Check out the vacation archive photos below.

Vaani Kapoor’s New Photos

On Saturday afternoon, Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from her weekend archives. In the series of throwback photos, she can be seen enjoying her time on her vacation. The stunning plain blue gown looks stylish with the fucky black glasses that she dons for her lunch.

While in the other photos, Vaani gives cool vibes in the wool-made sleeveless fringy crop top with blue denim jeans. The shiny open hairstyle with the tangerine glasses completes her fun and comfortable vibe. In the other click, Vaani is enjoying the ice cream scoop in the beautiful bohemian dress. And her vacation ends with the beautiful music by the street artist. All the photos show how the actress enjoyed her vacation.

Vaani Kapoor captioned her post, “weekend archives #throwback.”

Gowns To Crop Top And Jeans: Vaani Kapoor's Fashion In Vacation Archives, See Photos 859379

Gowns To Crop Top And Jeans: Vaani Kapoor's Fashion In Vacation Archives, See Photos 859380

Gowns To Crop Top And Jeans: Vaani Kapoor's Fashion In Vacation Archives, See Photos 859381

Gowns To Crop Top And Jeans: Vaani Kapoor's Fashion In Vacation Archives, See Photos 859382

What is your reaction to this? Please let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat 858558
Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat
Vaani Kapoor Channels Inner Charm In Black One-shoulder Gown With A Fucky Watch 857310
Vaani Kapoor Channels Inner Charm In Black One-shoulder Gown With A Funky Watch
Vaani Kapoor Goes Bold In Bralette And Unbuttoned Jeans, Raashi Khanna, Shanaya Kapoor, And Sophie Choudhary Feel Heat 856023
Vaani Kapoor Goes Bold In Bralette And Unbuttoned Jeans, Raashi Khanna, Shanaya Kapoor, And Sophie Choudhary Feel Heat
Vaani Kapoor rings summer vibes in plunge neck crochet top and denim jeans [Photos] 853787
Vaani Kapoor rings summer vibes in plunge neck crochet top and denim jeans [Photos]
Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851471
Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer?
Denim To Maxi Dress: Vaani Kapoor's Comfort Style For Vacations In Photos 850875
Denim To Maxi Dress: Vaani Kapoor’s Comfort Style For Vacations In Photos

Latest Stories

Jay Soni, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rithvik Dhanjani, To Shaheer Sheikh Are Trend Setter: Printed Shirt To Jacket 859301
Jay Soni, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rithvik Dhanjani, To Shaheer Sheikh Are Trend Setter: Printed Shirt To Jacket
Sonam Bajwa shows off sassy moves to Avvy Sra’s White Brown Black song [Video Viral] 859550
Sonam Bajwa shows off sassy moves to Avvy Sra’s White Brown Black song [Video Viral]
Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar 859235
Co ord Set To Lehenga: Style This Season Like Saiee Manjrekar, Kusha Kapila, And Divya Khosla Kumar
Neutral tones, Maximum style! Sonakshi Sinha nails beige fashion in co ord set 859201
Neutral tones, Maximum style! Sonakshi Sinha nails beige fashion in co ord set
Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Kanwar Dhillon To Aishwarya Sharma, Jay Soni; List Of Confirmed Participants 859436
Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Kanwar Dhillon To Aishwarya Sharma, Jay Soni; List Of Confirmed Participants
"Easy to blame the dead," Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's revelation on SSR's mental health 859402
“Easy to blame the dead,” Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s revelation on SSR’s mental health
Read Latest News