Hairstyles For Girls: Style Every Occasion Like Raashi Khanna, Ananya Panday And Mrunal Thakur

Be the queen with stunning hairstyles for girls to style every occasion inspired by the Bollywood beauties Raashi Khanna, Ananya Panday, and Mrunal Thakur. Check out below.

Author: IWMBuzz
10 Oct,2023 04:15:49
  • Highlights
  • Raashi Khanna shows her sass in a ponytail hairstyle.
  • Ananya Panday teaches to be cute and funky in messy braids.
  • Mrunal Thakur’s beautiful gajra hairstyle.

Every look is incomplete without the proper hairstyle. The perfect style of hair elevates the appearance of the look, whether ethnic or western. And if you are looking for some amazing options for all your occasions. Here, take inspiration from B-town beauties Raashi Khanna, Ananya Panday, and Mrunal Thakur.

Raashi’s Ponytail Hairstyle

The stunning Raashi goes bold in a lime green backless gown. This plunging neckline dress with the thigh-high side slit looks sensuous. However, it is incomplete without the messy flying flicks and the messy high ponytail, which adds an extra dose of glamour.

Ananya’s Messy Braids

The gorgeous Ananya looks hot and spicy in the floral co-ord set, including a tube top and mini skirt. But not to forget that her messy braids hairstyle adds to the beauty of her girl next door style. Steal this look to be the center of attraction.

Mrunal’s Gajra Hairstyle

On the other hand, Mrunal shows how to slay the traditional fashion in this beautiful white and purple lehenga set. Her half-tied, braid hairstyle adorned with gajra looks alluring. Get this look to style your festive occasions.

Whose hairstyle did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

