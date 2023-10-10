Hairstyles For Girls: Style Every Occasion Like Raashi Khanna, Ananya Panday And Mrunal Thakur

Highlights

Every look is incomplete without the proper hairstyle. The perfect style of hair elevates the appearance of the look, whether ethnic or western. And if you are looking for some amazing options for all your occasions. Here, take inspiration from B-town beauties Raashi Khanna, Ananya Panday, and Mrunal Thakur.

Raashi’s Ponytail Hairstyle

The stunning Raashi goes bold in a lime green backless gown. This plunging neckline dress with the thigh-high side slit looks sensuous. However, it is incomplete without the messy flying flicks and the messy high ponytail, which adds an extra dose of glamour.

Ananya’s Messy Braids

The gorgeous Ananya looks hot and spicy in the floral co-ord set, including a tube top and mini skirt. But not to forget that her messy braids hairstyle adds to the beauty of her girl next door style. Steal this look to be the center of attraction.

Mrunal’s Gajra Hairstyle

On the other hand, Mrunal shows how to slay the traditional fashion in this beautiful white and purple lehenga set. Her half-tied, braid hairstyle adorned with gajra looks alluring. Get this look to style your festive occasions.

