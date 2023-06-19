Hansika Motwani thinks Kajal Aggarwal is the ‘hot mama’, wishes her on her birthday, check out

Popular actress from the south Indian cinema, Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram stories to send a heartfelt birthday wish to the talented Kajal Aggarwal. Alongside a stunning picture of Kajal, Hansika shared a beautiful message to celebrate her special day.

Hansika’s wish for Kajal Aggarwal

Hansika took to her Instagram stories to share a beautiful picture of Kajal, where we can see the actress looking all gorgeous in a silk ochre yellow salwar suit. She completed the look keeping her hair wavy open. The diva completed the look with golden accessories and subtle look.

Hansika’s wish for Kajal, she wrote, “Happy birthday to this hot mama, have the best year ahead” along with white heart emoji and tagged Kajal Aggarwal.

Kajal Aggarwal has made a mark in the film industry with her exceptional work as an actor. Known for her captivating performances, she has enthralled audiences with her talent and versatility. From portraying strong and independent characters to showcasing her emotional depth, Kajal has proven her mettle time and again. Her contributions to the world of cinema have garnered her a dedicated fan base and immense respect from her peers.

From her breakthrough role in the Telugu fantasy-action film "Magadheera" to her impactful performances in movies like "Singham," "Thuppakki," and "Mersal," Kajal has proven her mettle as an actor. Whether it's portraying strong-willed characters, delivering power-packed action sequences, or bringing depth to emotional roles, she consistently leaves a lasting impression. Her filmography also includes notable works like "Temper" and "Special 26," where she demonstrated her ability to shine in different languages and alongside renowned co-stars.