Ice-cream To Floating Breakfast: Sneak Peek Into Sonakshi Sinha's Maldives Vacation

Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. And today, she shared a glimpse from her vacation, enjoying an ice cream scoop to a floating breakfast. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Oct,2023 04:20:56
Recently, Sonakshi Sinha got her new home furnished, which is located in Bandra and has a view of the Bandra-Worli sea link. After sharing the photos of her new home with fans, the actress is having fun on her Maldives vacation. Today, she shares a glimpse of her vacations.

Sonakshi Sinha Maldives Vacation

Talking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi Sinha gives her fans a sneak peek into her Maldives vacation. In the first post shared in the morning, she can be seen starting her day in the sunny weather with a floating breakfast. She loved sitting outside of her room and sipping coffee under the beautiful sky. And the brown co ord set outfit adds to her comfort vibe. With her expressions, it is clear that she is having a great time.

Ice-cream To Floating Breakfast: Sneak Peek Into Sonakshi Sinha's Maldives Vacation 857010

Ice-cream To Floating Breakfast: Sneak Peek Into Sonakshi Sinha's Maldives Vacation 857011

Ice-cream To Floating Breakfast: Sneak Peek Into Sonakshi Sinha's Maldives Vacation 857012

Ice-cream To Floating Breakfast: Sneak Peek Into Sonakshi Sinha's Maldives Vacation 857013

However, her other post a few hours later shows foodie Sonakshi Sinha enjoying the ice cream scoop under the sunny weather. She posed in front of the Gelato shop, a common word in Italian for all kinds of ice creams. However, her glam in a blue mini skirt sign a cow hat on her head completes her perfect vacation get-up. Undoubtedly, Sonakshi Sinha is having fun doing different kinds of things.

