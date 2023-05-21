ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Kajal Aggarwal’s perfect summer fam-jam

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 May,2023 07:30:35
The bond between a parent and child is truly special, and Kajal Aggarwal‘s posts showcasing her son’s adventures serve as a reminder of the joys and wonders of parenthood. Netizens are eagerly following along, eagerly awaiting the next adorable update that will undoubtedly bring smiles and warm their hearts.

The actress couldn’t contain her laughter as she witnessed her son’s priceless expressions while indulging in the cold treat. The joy and surprise on Neil’s face melted hearts and left everyone in awe of his innocence.

Kajal Aggarwal shares adorable fam-jam moment

The photo radiated pure joy as Neil was seen being fed the icy treat by his doting father, while Kajal’s infectious laughter filled the frame. It was a truly endearing sight that showcased the love and happiness shared within the family.

Work Front

After a brief hiatus, Kajal Aggarwal has made a triumphant return to the silver screen with the Tamil and Telugu horror comedy film, “Ghosty.” Kajal Aggarwal has secured a coveted role in the highly anticipated sequel, “Indian 2,” helmed by the legendary Kamal Haasan. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this film, which promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. The actress’s involvement in the project has only added to the excitement surrounding its release.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

