Movies | Celebrities

Inside Shraddha Arya's Haircare Routine, Watch

Shraddha Arya is a gorgeous diva in the Television world. On her Instagram handle, the diva reveals her haircare routine. Check out the video below in the article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Oct,2023 09:30:28
Inside Shraddha Arya's Haircare Routine, Watch 861894
credit: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya is a famous actress in the TV industry. With her role as ‘Preeta’ in the show Kundali Bhagya, she has become a household name. She has also impressed fans with her flawless skin and gorgeous hair. And this time, the actress shares her haircare routine.

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her haircare routine with her fans. In the video, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie video. The diva shows her ‘Orange hairs,’ with the long text, she reveals that this happened because she tried to color at home and it didn’t work out well, so she has come to the parlor to fix this. “Back at the salon.. They made the roots too light. And my hair is a mix of Colors. So don’t get the color I mentioned yesterday done! It’s Mehhh, And definitely not from #Enrich.”

Further, she also revealed that the parlor people wasted her 15 minutes debating that they couldn’t fix this. “Also, they wasted my 15 min telling me they can’t fix it.”

However, with the help of the parlor, Shraddha Arya gets her hair done the way she wants it to be. “Finally Got rid of the Orange Roots!!! Thanks #Pratiksha for coming to my rescue!” And we must say that she looks beautiful with these new hair colors and we love her style.

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Related Post

Soar Hotness Bar Like Shraddha Arya, Nia Sharma, And Kanika Mann In Party Wear Gowns 861212
Soar Hotness Bar Like Shraddha Arya, Nia Sharma, And Kanika Mann In Party Wear Gowns
Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai 860265
Look Sensuous With Blouse Back Design: Shraddha Arya, Aditi Sharma & Rashami Desai
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya 859358
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859097
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos]
Wedding Lehenga Tips: Ayesha Singh, Shraddha Arya And Shehnaaz Gill 858685
Wedding Lehenga Tips: Ayesha Singh, Shraddha Arya And Shehnaaz Gill
Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857868
Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design

Latest Stories

Bedazzle! Shakti Mohan slays the plunge neck monokini in Bali, Check out photos 861987
Bedazzle! Shakti Mohan slays the plunge neck monokini in Bali, Check out photos
Avneet Kaur Paints Town Red In Red Mesh Dress And Chic Blazer, See Bold Photos 861882
Avneet Kaur Paints Town Red In Red Mesh Dress And Chic Blazer, See Bold Photos
“Sometimes home is a person,” Nayanthara’s sweet love note for Vignesh Shivan 861861
“Sometimes home is a person,” Nayanthara’s sweet love note for Vignesh Shivan
[Bigg Boss 17 Unseen] Ankita Lokhande is the forever 'saree girl', here's proof 861972
[Bigg Boss 17 Unseen] Ankita Lokhande is the forever ‘saree girl’, here’s proof
Bigg Boss queen Manisha Rani tiptoes in lavender ruffle gown, fans go gaga [Photos] 861969
Bigg Boss queen Manisha Rani tiptoes in lavender ruffle gown, fans go gaga [Photos]
Coffee vibes and fitness thrives! A day in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's life [Photos] 861794
Coffee vibes and fitness thrives! A day in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life [Photos]
Read Latest News