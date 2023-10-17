Inside Shraddha Arya's Haircare Routine, Watch

Shraddha Arya is a famous actress in the TV industry. With her role as ‘Preeta’ in the show Kundali Bhagya, she has become a household name. She has also impressed fans with her flawless skin and gorgeous hair. And this time, the actress shares her haircare routine.

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her haircare routine with her fans. In the video, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie video. The diva shows her ‘Orange hairs,’ with the long text, she reveals that this happened because she tried to color at home and it didn’t work out well, so she has come to the parlor to fix this. “Back at the salon.. They made the roots too light. And my hair is a mix of Colors. So don’t get the color I mentioned yesterday done! It’s Mehhh, And definitely not from #Enrich.”

Further, she also revealed that the parlor people wasted her 15 minutes debating that they couldn’t fix this. “Also, they wasted my 15 min telling me they can’t fix it.”

However, with the help of the parlor, Shraddha Arya gets her hair done the way she wants it to be. “Finally Got rid of the Orange Roots!!! Thanks #Pratiksha for coming to my rescue!” And we must say that she looks beautiful with these new hair colors and we love her style.

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.