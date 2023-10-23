It’s time for the OGs! Kajol & Jackie Shroff vibe together on Maha Nabami [Photos]

It’s time for the OGs to steal the spotlight!

Kajol and Jackie Shroff recently sent the fashion-o-meter soaring when they came together on Maha Nabami, and boy, did they create magic! These two Bollywood legends proved that age is just a number and style know no bounds.

Kajol, the eternal beauty, took to her Instagram handle to bless us all with unseen pictures featuring the ever-charming Jackie Shroff. The setting? None other than the divine pandal in front of the Durga maa statue. Their smiles were brighter than the festive lights as they embraced in a warm hug, exuding warmth and joy.

Kajol was a vision of grace in her ivory saree, which gracefully flowed like poetry. The piece de resistance? A gorgeous floral hairbun that crowned her head, adding a touch of timeless elegance. Her minimal makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine, and she radiated a serenity that was simply enchanting.

Check out photos:

And let’s not forget the dashing Jackie Shroff, who was a beacon of sunshine on this auspicious day. He dazzled in a bright yellow ethnic kurta and pajama combo that was impossible to ignore. His beaming smile and charismatic persona added an extra layer of charm to the already magical scene.

Together, Kajol and Jackie posed for the camera, capturing a moment that will be cherished for ages. Kajol, in her caption, paid the ultimate compliment to the man himself, writing, “To the OG clothes horse… The best dressed and kindest man around @apnabhidu.” It was a moment where timeless elegance and unwavering kindness met, and we couldn’t help but be in awe of these true legends of style and grace.