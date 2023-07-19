ADVERTISEMENT
Kajal Aggarwal 'Boss It Up' In Evergreen Pantsuit

Kajal Aggarwal is a fashion queen. The diva in her latest Instagram pictures is flaunting her bossy vibes in an evergreen pantsuit.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Jul,2023 10:30:47
Kajal Aggarwal 'Boss It Up' In Evergreen Pantsuit

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most famous actresses in South and Hindi cinema. Her acting and skill performance on screen has been praised massively. Apart from that, her exquisite fashion makes her an inspiration for many. The diva is flaunting her bossy style in the latest Instagram post.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Bossy Style

The diva shared a reel video flaunting her bossy vibes. She wore an evergreen pantsuit with a matte blazer and matching pants. She loves to keep it simple yet impactful. The diva styled her look with an open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, beautiful eyes, and nude lips.

While her gold balti bag caught our attention in the video, she made fans go awestruck with her bossy vibes through her striking poses. She captioned her post, “Knock Knock: It’s time to Boss Up.”

Even you can boss it up like Kajal Aggarwal for your office, parties, or any other place. She is the epitome of elegance with her class and simplicity. Undoubtedly you loved her glam in this evergreen pantsuit. Isn’t she look like the coolest boss?

Kajal Aggarwal has a huge fandom on her Instagram account. She has 25.9 million followers. Her regular shares of updates, pictures, and videos entertain her fans. She will next feature in the film Garuda, Merupu, Satyabhama, and others.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s bossy vibes in the latest reel? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

