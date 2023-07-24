ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kajal Aggarwal Channels 'Inner Queen' In Embellished Couture

Kajal Aggarwal, a heartthrob diva in the South, is channeling her inner queen in the latest Instagram dump embellished in diamond and stones embedded couture

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jul,2023 20:30:12
Kajal Aggarwal Channels 'Inner Queen' In Embellished Couture 837143

The alluring Kajal Aggarwal is a renowned actress. Over the years, she has been ruling with her performance and versatility. Other than her acting prowess, she is known for her exquisite taste in fashion. Today she is channeling her inner queen in the latest Instagram pictures. Check it out in the article below.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Inner Queen Look

Singham actress shared a stunning picture on her Instagram account. She wore a lavish stones and diamond embellished lehenga, including a full sleeve netted full neck blouse paired with a matching skirt, and her netted dupatta rounded her elegant style.

Kajal Aggarwal Channels 'Inner Queen' In Embellished Couture 837144

On the other hand, she added a sparkle of glam with pair of diamond earrings, matha patti. Her open hairstyle blushed cheeks, beautiful eyes, and bold lips elevated her appearance. With her glamorous look, the diva is channeling her inner queen vibe with her style.

Kajal posed like a bride and a queen at the same time in the picture. She wore the outfit by the famous Falguni Shane Peacock. She captioned her post, “Channeling my inner queen (with a crown emoji).” Her style has always amazed her fans. She knows to carry every look with grace. The queen styles herself, whether ethnic or western; she makes statements with her wardrobe choices.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s new glam? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates in the future.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dussehra 2023: Nandamuri Balakrishna Returns in 'Bhagavanth Kesari' with Stellar Cast 836316
Dussehra 2023: Nandamuri Balakrishna Returns in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ with Stellar Cast
Here Find Out Kajal Aggarwal's Cutest Gym Buddy 835655
Here Find Out Kajal Aggarwal’s Cutest Gym Buddy
Kajal Aggarwal 'Boss It Up' In Evergreen Pantsuit 834992
Kajal Aggarwal ‘Boss It Up’ In Evergreen Pantsuit
Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white 832586
Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white
Kajal Aggarwal Serving Beautiful Vibes From Turkey; See Pics 828336
Kajal Aggarwal Serving Beautiful Vibes From Turkey; See Pics
Here's how Kajal Aggarwal slips into her vacay mode 823919
Here’s how Kajal Aggarwal slips into her vacay mode
Latest Stories
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav's 'Palkan Ki Chaav Mein' Creates New Record 837007
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav’s ‘Palkan Ki Chaav Mein’ Creates New Record
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide! 837167
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide!
Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics 836988
Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics
Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit 837139
Dhindhora Baje Re Is Out: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Dance With High Spirit
Tejasswi Prakash: The Real-Life Barbie Bringing Pink Perfection to the Fashion Scene! 837150
Tejasswi Prakash: The Real-Life Barbie Bringing Pink Perfection to the Fashion Scene!
A candid-Monday in Priya Bapat’s life 836970
A candid-Monday in Priya Bapat’s life
Read Latest News