Kajal Aggarwal Channels 'Inner Queen' In Embellished Couture

The alluring Kajal Aggarwal is a renowned actress. Over the years, she has been ruling with her performance and versatility. Other than her acting prowess, she is known for her exquisite taste in fashion. Today she is channeling her inner queen in the latest Instagram pictures. Check it out in the article below.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Inner Queen Look

Singham actress shared a stunning picture on her Instagram account. She wore a lavish stones and diamond embellished lehenga, including a full sleeve netted full neck blouse paired with a matching skirt, and her netted dupatta rounded her elegant style.

On the other hand, she added a sparkle of glam with pair of diamond earrings, matha patti. Her open hairstyle blushed cheeks, beautiful eyes, and bold lips elevated her appearance. With her glamorous look, the diva is channeling her inner queen vibe with her style.

Kajal posed like a bride and a queen at the same time in the picture. She wore the outfit by the famous Falguni Shane Peacock. She captioned her post, “Channeling my inner queen (with a crown emoji).” Her style has always amazed her fans. She knows to carry every look with grace. The queen styles herself, whether ethnic or western; she makes statements with her wardrobe choices.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s new glam? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates in the future.