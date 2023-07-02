ADVERTISEMENT
Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Class In White Pantsuit

Kajal Aggarwal is a South beauty queen. In her latest Instagram post, she is flaunting her classy vibes in a white pantsuit; check it out her look in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jul,2023 13:30:21
Kajal Aggarwal is a heartthrob and talented performing artist who majorly works in South and Hindi cinema. Apart from acting, she is known for her fashion and style. She has a unique taste that keeps her buzzing over the internet. And yet again, her new avatar in a white pantsuit is all about class and statement.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Class In White Pantsuit

The stunning Kajal took to her social media handle and dropped a series of pictures in her unseen classy avatar. She wore a fringy pantsuit with a white crop top, a matching blazer, and loose-fitting pants. Her bold eyes, dewy makeup, nude lips, diamond earrings, and messy high ponytail added to her class. In addition, the silver strappy stilettos uplifted her classy walk.

Kaja Aggarwal posed strikingly, flaunting her class and aesthetic style. She captioned her post, “Always in love with white.” Her class has always won hearts. And the saying simplicity is the best thing seems very true and exact with Kajal’s look.

She is an inspiration for others, whether it is ethnic or western. Her glam and style are all about comfort and class. You can opt for such a style for your office parties or events.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s new look in the white pantsuit style? Undoubtedly it is all class and style. Please let us know your thoughts on this, and keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News