Kajal Aggarwal Gives Sunshine Vibes In Yellow Maxi Dress, See Photos!

In the most recent photographs, Kajal Aggarwal is back with a bang, sporting Western attire. The Queen of Hearts is gearing up to make her South film debut in Indian 2 alongside Rakul Preet Singh. Even before she became well-known for her acting career, the actress ruled hearts with her stylish sense. Her recent appearance in a gorgeous yellow maxi dress piqued everyone’s attention. Take a look at the photos below!

Kajal Aggarwal’s Maxi Dress Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, Kajal appeared in a stunning yellow maxi dress. Her outfit is all about glamour with a bright appearance. The yellow maxi dress is from the clothing brand The Real B. The outfit has a jaw-dropping strapless, tube-style neckline, flared with a fitting midriff, flared ankle-length maxi dress. The outfit accentuates her beautiful shoulders, and that makes this outfit a perfect choice for your casual day out.

Kajal’s Style Appearance-

What’s more, this stunning outfit is not just a fashion statement, but also affordable, priced at just Rs. 6,210. Kajal Aggarwal completes her look with a timepiece, rings, and striking golden long earrings. Her sleek middle-parted wavy hairstyle, which frames her face well and opted for a dramatic winged eyeliner, blush pink cheeks, and glossy light peach lips, to enhance her beauty. She exudes glamour with her breathtaking appearance and maintains a pleasant demeanor while posing for an Instagram photoshoot.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.