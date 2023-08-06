ADVERTISEMENT
Kajal Aggarwal Goes Chic In Gold Ornaments; See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal is the heartthrob of South Industry. In her recent Instagram dump, the actress revealed the gold charm in gold ornaments. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Aug,2023 18:35:44
Kajal Aggarwal Goes Chic In Gold Ornaments; See Pics 840942

Accessories and ornaments are pure love for Indian women, whether ethnic or western; ladies and girls can’t get over it. And such is our favorite, Kajal Aggarwal. The diva known for acting flairs has always been catching up in fashion. She loves to look perfect with her simplicity and grace. Today, she embraced the beauty of gold ornaments in a western look, and we are in awe of her gold avatar.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Love For Gold

In the images, Kajal Aggarwal is wearing a beige shirt printed by fashion house Coach. What caught our attention was her chic makeup and the shiny gold ornaments. She adds a pinch of glamour with gold hoop earrings, funky rings, and stunning bangles by Misho Designs. Her fashion is always something new and sophisticated.

On the other hand, Kajal’s messy hair bun, bold winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and matte lips rounded her sass. Styled by Anjali, the diva gracefully flaunted her beauty in the aesthetic pictures captured by Sagar Makwana. Her personality and glam suited well for an amazing look. In the caption, she wrote, “Lights, Camera, and fashion.”

Kajal Aggarwal Goes Chic In Gold Ornaments; See Pics 840943

Certainly, Kajal Aggarwal is always catching up when it comes to styling herself with an aesthetic and classy look. She embraced the gold western ornaments look in her avatar.

Did Kajal Aggarwal impress you with her gold look? Please drop your views in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

