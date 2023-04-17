Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most adorable and enigmatic actresses around in the Indian entertainment industry. Before grabbing her share of fandom and popularity in the Hindi film industry, Kajal Aggarwal has been a gigantic success story in the South regional entertainment industry. Kajal Aggarwal started getting success in B-Town as well after movies like Singham and others and well, that’s why, the entire country loves her and how. Today, Kajal Aggarwal is a successful and happy actress, wife and mother and well, no wonder her fans are immensely happy and proud of her.

Check out this unknown and hidden talent of Kajal Aggarwal:

While everyone have always known the fact that Kajal Aggarwal is a successful and talented actress, dancer and model, not many have known this fact that she’s also quite an expert horse-rider. She’s earlier reportedly trained for the same and not just that, even in her own social media video, Kajal Aggarwal is seen doing horseriding like a true pro and well, we love it. Well, do you want to check out this video ASAP and get to know her more? See below folks –

