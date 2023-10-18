Movies | Celebrities

Kajal Aggarwal is a style maven in a Rs. 20,000 purple crepe blazer pant set

Kajal showed us how to combine the best of both worlds – classic elegance and contemporary chic. Check out Kajal’s stunning looks in the pictures below.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Oct,2023 12:30:28
When it comes to making a fashion statement, Kajal Aggarwal knows how to do it right. The actress recently dazzled in a Purple Crepe Printed Floral Donna Color Block Blazer Pant Set worth a whopping 20,000, and she owned the look with panache. Let’s break it down!

A closer look at Kajal’s look

The focal point of this ensemble is the gorgeous purple blazer, adorned with an eye-catching floral print. The blazer boasts a lapel collar and long sleeves, giving it a sophisticated touch while maintaining a sense of playfulness with the floral pattern. Kajal showed us how to combine the best of both worlds – classic elegance and contemporary chic.

Check out photos:

Adding a twist to this ensemble, she paired the purple blazer with a sleeveless blue waistcoat. This unexpected choice brought an element of surprise and a pop of color to the outfit. The combination of purple and blue is a bold move that only someone with Kajal’s style sensibilities could pull off with such grace.

But that’s not all; she didn’t stop there! Kajal topped off this extraordinary look with cherry red pants. The red pants added a vibrant and daring contrast, showing her fearless approach to fashion.

Now, let’s talk fabrics. The crepe fabric used in this set not only looks and feels luxurious but also drapes beautifully, ensuring a flattering fit.

The details matter, too! The blazer features a lapel collar that adds a touch of formality, while the sleeveless waistcoat boasts a V-neckline that balances the ensemble’s sharpness with a hint of femininity.

In a world where fashion is often predictable, Kajal Aggarwal continues to redefine the rules. Her Purple Crepe Printed Floral Donna Color Block Blazer Pant Set is a true testament to her bold and unique style. She effortlessly blended colors and styles to create a look that was worth every penny of that 20,000 price tag. Kajal’s fashion choices remind us that fashion is all about expressing your personality and breaking the mold, and she did it with flair!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

