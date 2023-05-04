Kajal Aggarwal keeps the colour play on check in embellished dress

Kajal Aggarwal’s bohemian look in stunning mirror embellished jacket dress is leaving us absolutely wowed, here check out her pictures from 2022 if you missed out on it

Kajal Aggarwal, a prominent actress in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, has made a successful foray into Bollywood. Her presence on Instagram is prolific, where she shares a plethora of glamorous photoshoots, travel stories, and updates on her upcoming projects. Recently, Kajal took to the social media platform to announce her latest venture, Ghostly. While reminiscing about her 2022 diaries, we came across a stunning bohemian look that Kajal adorned for the announcement, showcasing her unique style and flair.

Kajal Aggarwal’s stunning look

Kajal Aggarwal exuded a bohemian vibe with a stunning embroidered dress designed by the celebrated Arpita Mehta. The captivating garment boasts intricate blue embroidery and mirror work, adorning every inch of the dress. The dress features playful fringes on the hem and sleeves, while the delightful sea shell embellishments elevate the outfit’s charm.

Kajal’s effervescent smile enhanced the beauty of the ensemble as she posed for the camera. The striking actress elevated her look with pristine white heel boots and statement sea shell earrings embellished with pink tassels, a unique choice that captured the essence of her free-spirited personality.

Coming to makeup, Kajal’s blue smoky eyeshadow, Kohl-rimmed eyes, sleek eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and glossy pink lip coalesced seamlessly to showcase her glamorous aura. Her luxurious locks cascaded in soft curls, completing her captivating look with a touch of elegance. Kajal Aggarwal’s latest bohemian look is a testament to her impeccable fashion sense and unwavering panache, leaving her fans mesmerized and in awe of her beauty.

