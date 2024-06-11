Kajal Aggarwal, Satyabhama movie actress recently flaunts her beautiful look in a stunning ensemble by renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her stunning look:

Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram Photoshoot-

Kajal Aggarwal Looks Divine In Anamika Khanna's Ivory Jacket And Trail Skirt 899544

Kajal Aggarwal Looks Divine In Anamika Khanna's Ivory Jacket And Trail Skirt 899543

In her Instagram photoshoot, Kajal Aggarwal donned a beautifully tailored ivory jacket featuring intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments on its sheer fabric. It has a stand collar and full sleeves, with a waistline jacket structured silhouette that adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to her look. Complementing the outfit, Kajal wore a matching skirt. It comes with a long, flowing back trail that exudes a sense of grandeur and regal elegance. Kajal Aggarwal’s outfit is a testament to timeless elegance and beauty.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Hair And Makeup for Anamika Khanna’s Ivory Jacket And Trail Skirt –

Kajal’s makeup looks flawless as she opts for a dewy base, subtle contouring, and a dark red matte lip color. Her eyes highlight neutral tones and a touch of eyeliner. She styles her hair in a side-parted puffed bun hairstyle with side bangs, adding glam to her overall appearance. She chose a pair of elegant longs with a traditional touch to the earrings and a statement ring that added just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming the look. The diva shows her sassiness in a regal outfit with mesmerizing expressions in the photos.

About Satyabhama Movie-

“Satyabhama” is a Telugu-language crime thriller film directed by Suman Chikkala. It stars Kajal Aggarwal and was released on June 7, 2024. The thrilling, action-packed movie provides a personal insight into the life of Kajal as Satya, a diligent and committed police officer in Hyderabad.

