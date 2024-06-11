Kajal Aggarwal Looks Divine In Anamika Khanna’s Ivory Jacket And Trail Skirt

Kajal Aggarwal, Satyabhama movie actress recently flaunts her beautiful look in a stunning ensemble by renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her stunning look:

Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram Photoshoot-

In her Instagram photoshoot, Kajal Aggarwal donned a beautifully tailored ivory jacket featuring intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments on its sheer fabric. It has a stand collar and full sleeves, with a waistline jacket structured silhouette that adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to her look. Complementing the outfit, Kajal wore a matching skirt. It comes with a long, flowing back trail that exudes a sense of grandeur and regal elegance. Kajal Aggarwal’s outfit is a testament to timeless elegance and beauty.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Hair And Makeup for Anamika Khanna’s Ivory Jacket And Trail Skirt –

Kajal’s makeup looks flawless as she opts for a dewy base, subtle contouring, and a dark red matte lip color. Her eyes highlight neutral tones and a touch of eyeliner. She styles her hair in a side-parted puffed bun hairstyle with side bangs, adding glam to her overall appearance. She chose a pair of elegant longs with a traditional touch to the earrings and a statement ring that added just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming the look. The diva shows her sassiness in a regal outfit with mesmerizing expressions in the photos.

About Satyabhama Movie-

“Satyabhama” is a Telugu-language crime thriller film directed by Suman Chikkala. It stars Kajal Aggarwal and was released on June 7, 2024. The thrilling, action-packed movie provides a personal insight into the life of Kajal as Satya, a diligent and committed police officer in Hyderabad.

