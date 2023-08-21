Kajal Aggarwal Looks Magical In Teej Special Green Anarkali; See Pics

The heartthrob Kajal Aggarwal is one of the versatile stars in South cinema; she is known for her impeccable fashion choices, which have left the audience awestruck. Today the diva is making hearts race with her magical look in the traditional flair. This time she is embracing her ethnicity in an anarkali kurta for the festive occasion.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Magical Glow In Green Anarkali

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress revealed her gorgeous traditional look in the throwback picture. She can be seen wearing a beautiful lime green sleeveless anarkali kurta with small red prints. What caught our attention was the way she adorns her simple look in a magical avatar.

Kajal accessorized her anarkali glam with pair of lari jhumkas, a choker necklace, and a red rose maan tika. She elevates her desi-ness with a bold red bindi on her forehead, rosy glow, and red lips. It seems the diva put on a mehendi on her hand for the ‘Teej Special’ occasion. In the picture, she posed with a lady in a red salwar suit. The actress tagged @vinayagg2060.

Kajal Aggarwal’s natural glow in the beautiful traditional flair is undoubtedly enchanting the viewers. The actress has regularly captivated her fans through her blissful glimpse.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s new glam in anarkali? Share your views in the comments section.