Kajal Aggarwal pens an ode to her mother for her success

Kajal Aggarwal shares a video celebrating mother’s day with her dearest mum. She gives it to her mother mentioning about her success. Check out below to know what she has to say

Kajal Aggarwal has traversed a resplendent career, establishing herself as an illustrious presence within the realm of Indian cinema. Adorned with exceptional talent, an alluring persona, and a captivating on-screen aura, she has garnered immense acclaim and adulation throughout her remarkable journey.

Kajal embarked upon her acting odyssey with great aplomb, making her debut in the film industry with the Hindi movie “Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…” in 2004. However, it was her foray into the vibrant world of South Indian cinema that truly propelled her into the limelight. Her breakthrough arrived with the Telugu film “Magadheera” in 2009, where she exhibited an impeccable portrayal as the female lead. The film not only emerged as a resounding commercial success but also earned critical accolades, paving the way for Kajal’s ascension to stardom.

Kajal Aggarwal shares video on Mother’s Day

She can be heard saying, “मेरी हर कामयाबी में माँ ने मेरा साथ दिया मेरी हर हार में माँ मेरे पास खडी थी मेरी हर अचीवमेन्ट पे माँ ने जश्न मनाया और मेरे हर फेलयर पे माँ ने मुझे मोटिवेट किया आखिर माँ ने ही तो मुझे आज इस काबिल बनाया है हर कदम पर माँ ने मेरा साथ निभाया है” (In my every success, my mother supported me, in my every defeat, my mother stood by me, my mother celebrated my every achievement, and my every failure, my mother motivated me, after all, my mother has made me capable today at every step. Mother has supported me”)

Celebrating the mother’s day, Kajal Aggarwal collaborated with Tata Tea Gold. Sharing the video, Kajal wrote, “Celebrate the special bond that you share with your mother with a beautiful, personalized pack of Tata Tea Gold Care which has the goodness of 5 natural ingredients that help take care of her well-being.” In the caption.

Here take a look-