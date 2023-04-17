Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most talented and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. After years and years of hard work and efforts in the South regional entertainment industry, Kajal Aggarwal finally became a sensation in B-Town. The movie ‘Singham’ proved to be the ideal platform for Kajal Aggarwal to launch her career in B-Town and well, so far, we have truly loved her way of working and how. Whenever Kajal Aggarwal comes up with a new and exciting project ladies and gentlemen, the excitement and happiness of her fans is genuinely at its peak and how. Her loyal legion of fans never miss out on a single opportunity to shower her with love and affection and well, that’s what we love the most about her.

Check out this latest Instagram video shared by Kajal Aggarwal:

As far as personal life is concerned, Kajal Aggarwal is in a very sorted zone today. Be it as an actress, wife or mother, Kajal Aggarwal is leading a blessed life in every department and well, we are truly proud of her for all the good reasons. Talking about motherhood, her son is all set to turn 1 year old very soon in a span of few days. Ahead of the same, Kajal Aggarwal got a beautiful “family” shoot done featuring herself, her baby and her husband aka Gautam Kitchlu and well, we truly love it. Want to check it out? See below folks –

