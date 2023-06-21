ADVERTISEMENT
Kajal Aggarwal shares first title glimpse of Satyabhama, fans can't keep calm

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most adorable and admired actresses and performing artistes around and we love her. Well, let's check out the latest that she's doing at her and how. Come check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
21 Jun,2023 08:57:52
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most admired and adored actresses and performing artistes that we all currently have in the Indian entertainment industry. The beautiful diva started her career many years back in the South Indian entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, with every new year, she’s grown extremely as a performing artiste. Right now, be it movies in the Hindi entertainment industry or South regional cinema, Kajal has certainly made her presence felt everywhere and well, we truly love it for real. Her Instagram game is simply sensational and well, that’s what we all certainly admire the most about her and how.

Check out this super cute and adorable video of Kajal Aggarwal of her upcoming project:

Apart from the fact that Kajal Aggarwal is a phenomenal actress, another thing that we all must note is that she’s right now all set to come up with her new project. She’s finally released the new promo video of her upcoming film Satyabhama and well, it has got all the fans extremely excited and happy. Well, do you want to check it out? Check here below –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, ain’t it? What are your expectations from Kajal Aggarwal from this movie folks? Did you all get to see how Kajal slayed and had fun during her birthday in her vlog? Outstanding, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

