Kajal Aggarwal shares special awareness message for fans, read

Kajal Aggarwal shares awareness message regarding uses of UPI app on her official Instagram handle. Scroll down beneath to check on the video, to see what she has to say

03 Jun,2023 10:34:33
UPI (Unified Payments Interface) frauds have become a concerning issue in recent times. UPI is a popular digital payment system in India that allows users to transfer funds instantly between bank accounts through mobile devices. While UPI has revolutionized the way people transact, it has also opened avenues for fraudulent activities.

Owing to that, Kajal Aggarwal, the Singham actress recently took it to her Instagram handle to make people aware of the UPI frauds and also gave pointers to guide her Instagram fam how to use UPI to avoid any kind of frauds.

Kajal Aggarwal’s awareness message for UPI

Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Whenever I’m out travelling or shopping with my family, I ensure ki woh safe and secure rahe! Waise hi koi UPI transaction karne se pehle, UPI Safety Shield ki safety tips follow karna zaroori hai: and added, “

The pointers:

> Always verify the UPI ID of a person before making the payment
> Enter UPI PIN on the UPI PIN page only and never share the UPI PIN with anyone else
> Entering UPI PIN means money getting deducted from your account. Scanning QR code is for making payment, not receiving money
> Check your bank debit SMS after every UPI transaction
> For any UPI transaction related concerns, get solutions on the UPI-help section of your payment app only. Don’t go asking other people or looking elsewhere.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

