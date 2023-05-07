Kajal Aggarwal talks about pregnancy struggles, read

Kajal Aggarwal shares about her pregnancy struggles on Instagram, shares a long note about the changes her body went through and more, read below to know

Renowned actress Kajal Aggarwal and her spouse Gautam Kitchlu joyfully embraced parenthood in April 2022. On the auspicious day of 19th April 2022, Kajal delivered a beautiful baby boy, marking a delightful milestone in their lives. The delightful news was initially shared on Instagram by a close family member, and the celebrated actress later confirmed the momentous occasion herself.

Kajal Aggarwal talks about Pregnancy struggles

The Singham actress took to her Instagram handle to share candid moments from the beach, looking absolutely stunner in her casual adorn. Sharing the beautiful pictures, the actress spoke about the pregnancy struggles. She wrote, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help 🙂 let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!”

She added, “Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don’t seem to understand”

She further wrote, “During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies.”

Work Front

Kajal’s journey as an actress is a testament to her unwavering dedication and exceptional skill. From her debut in the film industry to her current stature as one of the most prominent faces in Indian cinema, she has consistently delivered awe-inspiring portrayals that have left a lasting impact on viewers. Some of her popular films include ‘Magadheera, Singham, Special 26 and others.