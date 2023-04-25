Kajal Aggarwal turns baby boy Neil into 'Pathaan', SRK fans love it

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the sweetest and most appreciated divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the world of showbiz and glamour and well, we are absolutely in awe of everything that she has to bring to the table. She’s been a very successful personality in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually trying her luck in B-Town as well. Today, she’s simultaneously doing good quality work in both the industries and well, she continues to shine like a true diva. Whenever Kajal Aggarwal makes an appearance in public, her fans go bonkers and bananas and the appreciation is for real.

Check out this cute and adorable video of Kajal Aggarwal playing with her son Neil:

Kajal Aggarwal’s baby boy Neil turned 1 year old some time back and well, we are truly proud of his cuteness and charm. Whenever Kajal Aggarwal has given us a glimpse of the baby boy, we have always melted in awe like never before. Well, this time, we are showing you all a cute and adorable throwback video of Kajal with her dear son where she’s seen getting groovy with him on the beats of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and well, we are absolutely in awe. Want to check it out? See below folks right away –

