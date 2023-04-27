Kajal Aggarwal ups the summer vibe in floral pink dress

The summer has kicked in full-fledged. And if you are pondering about the fashion decks that you should carry off this scorching summer, the Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal is serving the best updos as of now in her sheer pink floral dress. And it’s time to take style inspiration from the stunning Kajal Aggarwal, who has yet again managed to strike the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary Indian wear. The star’s latest wardrobe pick is a must-see for those who are willing to add a touch of modernity to their ethnic outfits. With summer days fast approaching, Kajal’s latest ensemble is sure to provide you with some much-needed fashion inspiration.

Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning as she wore an off-shoulder pink floral flared dress. The diva clubbed the look with her sleek straight hair, filled-in eyebrows, nude dewy eye makeup and pink lips. She accessorised the look with a pair of chic earrings and neckpiece.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “When in doubt…smile it out!”

Work Front

The talented actress, who was last seen in the Tamil movie “Ghosty” back in March, has an impressive lineup of upcoming releases this year. With Tamil films such as “Karungaapiyam” and “Indian 2,” along with the Hindi film “Uma” and an untitled Telugu project by Anil Ravipudi, Kajal is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again. Stay tuned for more updates on this powerhouse performer and her upcoming projects.

