Kajal Aggarwal's cute 'candy floss' moment with dear sister

Check out how Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying candy floss with her dear sister

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Apr,2023 08:36:22
Kajal Aggarwal's cute 'candy floss' moment with dear sister

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the Indian entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, she started growing like a true queen. With every new movie project that she’s gone ahead to take in her career, she’s achieved tremendous success and how. The last few years have been quite wonderful for Kajal Aggarwal at a personal level and we love it. She got married to the love of her life aka Gautam Kitchlu and not just that, she also got blessed with an adorable baby boy who turned 1 year old a day back.

Check out how Kajal Aggarwal is winning hearts with her adorable presence with her sister:

One of the best things about Kajal Aggarwal has to be the fact that come what may, Kajal Aggarwal loves to maintain a nice blend and balance in between her personal and professional life. Well, this time, that’s the reason she’s seen having a blast while enjoying some yummy candy floss with her dear sister and well, the adorable photo is ‘sibling goals’ indeed. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Kajal Aggarwal's cute 'candy floss' moment with dear sister 799840

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you had to rate this cute and adorable snap of Kajal Aggarwal, how much will you rate her? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

