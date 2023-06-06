Kajal Aggarwal's family diaries is too cute to handle

Kajal Aggarwal, a name that resonates with beauty and talent in the world of Indian cinema, is undoubtedly ruling the work front with her mesmerizing presence and versatile performances. This powerhouse actress has been on a relentless spree, captivating audiences with her impeccable acting skills and magnetic screen presence. With a string of successful films to her credit, Kajal continues to push the boundaries and redefine her craft with each project she takes on.

But that’s not all. The actress knows how to keep her personal life on the similar vibrancy along with her career. Owing to that, the actress has now taken the moment to head out for a cosy dessert brunch with her family. She was at the popular, Naomi Patisserie and Bakehouse, where we could see her posing all smiles with her family.

Kajal Aggarwal with her family at Naomi Patisserie and Bakehouse

In the picture, we can see Kajal Aggarwal with her son in her arms, accompanied by her husband. The couple posed going all smiles in front of the bakery shop. The pictures are giving us straight away family goals.

Check it out-

Kajal’s work front

Kajal has delivered memorable performances in films like “Magadheera,” “Brindavanam,” and “Darling,” where she effortlessly portrayed characters filled with love, emotion, and passion. Kajal’s talent extends beyond romance, as she has also proven her mettle in the realm of action-packed thrillers. Films like “Thuppakki,” “Maari,” and “Vivegam” have seen her display her impeccable action skills and the list goes on.