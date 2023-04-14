South Diva Kajal Agarwal has always impressed the audience with her excellent roles and acting skills. Along with her charming appearance on the big screen, she has managed to grab attention with her sartorial fashion choices. Earrings are a must for her every look. So let’s check out Kajal Aggarwal’s beautiful and unique earrings.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Earrings

1) Thread Jhumka

Kajal Aggarwal donned a playful blue colour mini-dress embedded with stones and shells. She styled her beautiful dress with a contrasting pink shade thread long jhumka. In addition, the blue eye shadow and rosy makeup completed her look.

2) Oxidised Earrings

The gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal sported a simple and light yellow shade printed salwar suit paired with netted dupatta. She beautifully styled her look with gold and silver oxidized earrings, contrasting bold makeup with her charismatic smile.

3) Big Hoop Earrings

Kajal Aggarwal aced her bossy look in a multicolour strip top paired with flare pants. The big gold hoops suited well with her chic look. Minimalistic makeup rounded her appearance.

4) Teardrop Earrings

Kajal Aggarwal added a spice of colour to her monotone white look with a blue teardrop earring. The matte makeup and hairstyle complimented her appearance.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Social Media

Kajal Aggarwal is a South superstar and enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms. She has more than 25.3 million followers on her Instagram account. Mother of a baby boy Kajal Aggarwal shares regular updates on her Instagram profile.

Which earrings did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.