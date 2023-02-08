Karan Johar is one of the most loved and admired celebrities that we have in the industry. It’s been many years now that Karan Johar has been actively entertaining the masses big time with his presence and well, we truly have loved all of it. He’s well and truly the reason why some of the biggest perceptions about movies and movie stars have been created in a sweet yet hyped-up manner and well, we genuinely love all of it for real. Each and every time Karan Johar gets spotted in public as well as in private parties, it’s been a supremely entertaining thing for the audience. Ever since the time he’s got two kids in the form of Yash and Roohi, things have been beautiful at their end.

As Karan Johar celebrated their birthday, he took to social media to share a cute birthday wish along with a special video and seeing the same, we are truly melting in awe. He wrote,

Precious Pieces of my heart turn 6 today… this love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat! I am blessed to have mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her… she’s the pillar all 3 of us lean on! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind… dada loves you to the moon and back! I would like to take a beat to thank @meghakulchandani from @the.popcorn.company to have made their party the best ever! She’s amazing.

