Kriti Sanon is in love with BTS boyband (unseen video alert)

Check out this super fun and adorable video of Kriti Sanon where she talks about her unconditional love and fandom for the BTS boyband. She loves them and has interesting things to share about the most popular South Korean K-pop boyband

Kriti Sanon is one of the finest and most admired actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry who truly needs no introduction. In the past few years, Kriti Sanon has achieved tremendous success and fandom and well, the entire credit for the same goes to the kind of hard work and efforts that she’s successfully managed to put from her end. The last few years have been quite amazing and sensational for Kriti Sanon at a professional level and well, movies like Mimi, Shehzada and many more have been quite prolific for her at a professional level. Not just that, expectations are quite high from her end when it comes to upcoming movies like Adipurush and The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

Check out how much Kriti Sanon loves the BTS boyband from this viral video:

As an artiste, Kriti Sanon is someone who’s always been very vocal about whom she likes and whom she dislikes. Well, in the case of popular South Korean K-pop boyband aka BTS, she only has good things to say ladies and gentlemen. Well, the update will certainly make all fans of Kriti Sanon and ARMY aka BTS fans very happy. Well, do you all want to know and figure out what all Kriti Sanon appreciates the most about Jungkook, V, Suga and the other boys of the squad? Well, the video below will give you a clear idea. See below folks –

Well, absolutely super cute and adorable stuff, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com