Learn From Nayanthara How To Rock A Simple Saree Look With A Stylish Blouse Design

Nayanthara, the reigning queen of South Indian cinema, is not just known for her powerful performances but also for her impeccable fashion sense. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jawaan opposite the King of romance, Shah Rukh Khan. She effortlessly combines traditional and modern elements, creating timeless and trendy looks. One of her most iconic styles is elevating a simple saree with a stylish blouse design, proving that simplicity can be incredibly chic.

Looking gorgeous in a saree is not just about the saree itself but also about pairing it with the right blouse featuring a beautiful design. Nayanthara has a great sense of fashion – her saree choices range from cotton to sheer in different shades. While she mostly wears simple and plain sarees, her blouse designs make her look fabulous.

Blouse Designs inspired by Nayanthara to elevate the look of a simple saree.

Check out these stylish blouse designs inspired by Nayanthara for your simple saree, which ranges from classic gold to purple high neck.

1. Classic Gold Square Neck Blouse

Nayanthara looked stunning in a beige saree designed by Anu Vardhan, which she wore to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebration. The classic beige silk saree had a checkered pattern and a dropped end piece, paired with a golden blouse featuring a square deep neckline and sleeveless design, creating a sophisticated and classy look. The rich fabric and soft color ensured a regal appearance. To complement her elegant look, the actress styled her outfit with a sleek bun hairstyle, minimal makeup with pink lips, and handcrafted antique ruby and gold jewelry, adding to her overall gracefulness.

2. Purple High Neck Blouse

Nayanthara looks stunning in a purple saree designed by Anu Vardhan. The saree is made of cotton fabric with white buttas, and she has elegantly draped it in a dropped-end style. She paired the saree with a matching color high-neck blouse with a round, little half-sleeve. She completes her look with a bun hairstyle adorned with mogra gajra, minimal makeup with creamy lips, and accessorized with a silver and oxidized necklace, jhumkas, and a bindi, giving her a classy appearance.

3. Black T-style Blouse

Nayanthara looks beautiful in a simple red cotton saree with a scalloped border and a half-pleated tuck pallu, showing her love for subtle glamour. The actress complements her look with a sleeveless t-shirt-style blouse with a round neckline contrasting black, giving a casual and comfortable touch while maintaining an elegant overall appearance. Her styling includes a bun hairstyle, glamorous makeup with peach lips, and accessorizing with gold jewelry.

4. Green Bralette Blouse

Nayanthara looks ravishing in a hot green satin saree, which she wore to attend the renowned Dadasaheb Phalke award. The saree is from Ekayabanara’s shelves. Her simple yet stylish saree choice includes a green satin saree with a draped end piece and a sleeveless deep-neck bralette-style blouse with a gold accent. Simple sarees are timeless options. The actress opts for a bun hairstyle, minimal contrast jewelry, and simple makeup with pink lips for a polished look.

5. Blue Back Dori Blouse

Nayanthara looks beautiful in a blue saree designed by Anu Vardhan. Her fashionable approach often includes modern elements in classic designs. This time, the actress chose a simple blue saree and paired it with a matching blouse. The blouse features a plain, sleeveless, square neck, backless dori, and tied design. The diva styled her look with a sleek ponytail hairstyle, minimal makeup with pink lips, and gold jewelry that combines traditional red with a fresh, contemporary touch.

Nayanthara’s approach to saree styling is a masterclass in rocking a simple look with the perfect blouse design. With the right blouse, even the simplest saree can become a fashion-forward ensemble.