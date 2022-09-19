Nayanthara, whose real name is Diana Mariam Kurian, was born on November 18, 1984, to Kurian Kodiyattu and Omana Kurian in Bangalore. Her education was finished in Jamnagar, Delhi, and Gujarat. Nayanthara participated in many modeling contests while she was a college student and also worked as a part-time model. But not everyone is aware that Nayanthara initially turned down her first movie, Manassinakkare because she didn’t want to act.

Nayanthara decided to only work on this one movie and never again in the film industry after taking her time. However, Manassinakkare, her acting debut, was a huge commercial success. The actress had no choice but to move forward from that point on and had also begun developing an interest in the performing industry. Nayanthara is frequently referred to as the “Lady superstar of South Indian cinema” and has appeared in more than 75 films. Today, we’ll take a closer look at her personal life and discover some of the most expensive possessions this stunning actress owns.

Like most other celebrities, South Indian actress Nayanthara is a major enthusiast of high-end vehicles. The actress’s high-end cars, which don’t need an introduction, have frequently been observed by the paparazzi while she is on the road. Nayanthara’s automobile collection, which includes brands like BMW and Audi, is essentially the garage of every single person’s dreams.

In terms of her auto collection, Nayanthara is the proud owner of a BMW X5, which is thought to be worth roughly Rs. 75.21 lakhs. The luxurious Audi Q7 is another flashy vehicle parked in Nayanthara’s garage. One of this generation’s most recognizable vehicles and practically everyone’s favorite is the road ranger. The price of Nayanthara’s Audi Q7 is thought to be around Rs. 80 lakhs due to its prominent features and extravagant build quality.

It is astonishing to think that Nayanthara hasn’t bought or rented a home in Chennai while spending most of her time there due to her work obligations. According to rumors, Nayanthara prefers to stay at hotels when she visits the city. The actress does, however, possess two opulent apartments in Hyderabad, her spiritual home. The actress makes a constant effort to get there and visit her parents and other family members. Nayanthara’s Hyderabad apartments, according to a story in Housing.com, are even more opulent and exclusive than the majority of the city’s five-star suites. The actress invested a lot of money in these two residences, which include luxurious fixtures throughout, including tastefully furnished dining and living rooms and stunning chandeliers in various areas.

A significant portion of young girls respect and look up to Nayanthara for her captivating sense of style in addition to her amazing performing abilities. Nayanthara never misses an opportunity to seize the spotlight, whether it’s by dropping everyone’s jaws with her breathtaking clothes or making news for flaunting dresses worth thousands or crores. Given that the actress has frequently been photographed flying on a private plane, Nayanthara’s lifestyle does merit a distinct remark. Last year, Nayanthara was seen traveling in a private aircraft with her partner, the filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. According to sources, the voyage cost her about Rs. 40 lakhs. It certainly says volumes about Nayanthara’s elegant and extravagant lifestyle, which is undoubtedly the stuff of dreams for many other celebrities!

