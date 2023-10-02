Movies | Celebrities

Maldives Masti: Sonakshi Sinha Blooms In Blue Mini Dress

Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying her vacation in Maldives. Today, she shared photos from her sunny vacation in a blooming blue mini-dress. Check out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Oct,2023 03:30:34
Maldives Masti: Sonakshi Sinha Blooms In Blue Mini Dress 857339
The gorgeous Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha never misses a chance to be in the headlines. The travel enthusiast often enjoys her time vacationing in beautiful and relaxing places across the globe. And this time, she is having fun in the Maldives. Earlier, Sonakshi showed her Maldives diaries with the foodie treat. And today, she is showing her blooming avatar in a blue mini-dress.

Sonakshi Sinha Blooms In Blue Mini Dress

On Sunday morning, Sonakshi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from her Maldives vacations. She blooms in the sunny weather in a blue mini-dress. In the sunkissed photos, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a mini dress with a plunging neck and thigh-high slit. The striped details grab our attention.

Maldives Masti: Sonakshi Sinha Blooms In Blue Mini Dress 857340

Maldives Masti: Sonakshi Sinha Blooms In Blue Mini Dress 857341

Maldives Masti: Sonakshi Sinha Blooms In Blue Mini Dress 857342

Maldives Masti: Sonakshi Sinha Blooms In Blue Mini Dress 857343

Maldives Masti: Sonakshi Sinha Blooms In Blue Mini Dress 857344

Maldives Masti: Sonakshi Sinha Blooms In Blue Mini Dress 857345

That’s not all! She opts for minimalistic makeup to let her comfy look grab our eyes. With the cow hat, she adds that extra dose of vacation vibes. The casual motif flip-flops complete her look. Throughout the photos, Sonakshi poses, showing her sass. We loved the vacation feel of riding on the boat and playing with sand and water. Undoubtedly, with the visuals, it is clear that the actress is having a great time on her vacation.

What is your reaction to this? Please share with us in the comments box below.

