Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Cute Pose On The Middle Of The Road Spread Couple Goals; Read Here

The South celebrities Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan are always radiant with love for each other!! Their love story is public to all, and how they shower love even in public, is known to all of their well-wishers and fans!! Blessed with two babies, the proud parents are in love all the more after embracing parenthood. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan take every minute opportunity they get to shower love on each other. Recently, we saw Nayanthara celebrating hubby dearest’s birthday by giving him a kiss on his cheeks. We also saw them kissing each other amid the beauty of the sea. And today, seems like they are travelling, and take a moment to exhibit their love for each other!!

The recent Instagram post of Vignesh Shivan has her calling their relationship as something very unique, and being of a bond of friendship that has risen further.

In the post, Vignesh is seen wearing a white T-shirt and a white pullover, with a black pants. Nayanthara is seen in green top and brown pants. They are standing hugging each other, on the middle of the road. Their smile again says it all. As we know, Thangam and his man are looking dashing here!!

You can take a look at the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, it is always enjoyable to see this power couple spread love!! Check their cute poses which are romantic to the core!!