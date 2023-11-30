Nayanthara Gets Luxurious Mercedes Benz Maybach As Gift From Hubby Vignesh Shivan, Sneak Peek

It seems Nayanthara‘s birthday celebration is not over yet, as the diva gets an expensive gift from her husband. The actress turned 39 years old on 18th November, and two weeks after her birthday, her husband surprised her with a luxurious car, a Mercedes Benz Maybach, as a gift. Here’s how Nayanthara thanked her husband.

Nayanthara Expresses Gratitude For The Birthday Gift.

Taking to her Instagram, Nayanthara thanked her husband and famous filmmaker, Vignesh Shivan, saying ‘sweetest birthday gift.’ In the caption Jawan actress wrote, “WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY😇😇❤️❤️ @wikkiofficial My dear husband ,Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift 🧡🧡 Love you🧡🧡.” In the photos, the diva shows the close-up angle of Maybach’s symbol and also makes a heart with her hand, expressing her love.

In contrast, the specific model of the car was not mentioned, but in India, only two are available, which are the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and Maybach S-Class, and each of them costs over Rs 3 crore.

The adorable couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2022, and soon, in October 2022, the duo were blessed with twin babies through surrogacy. The duo often treat fans with their adorable pictures.

