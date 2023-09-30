Nayanthara Hugs Hubby Vignesh Shivan; Pics Exude Perfect Couple Goals

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan are a power-packed couple down South. Their closeness and showering of love for each other is visible always via the pictures and posts they share. Recently, Nayanthara was all happy as she celebrated Vignesh’s birthday with a special wish for him and also shared cute pictures from the occasion. Their romantic pictures always trend and are viewed the most by their fans. During Vignesh’s birthday, it was the cute kiss planted on Vignesh by Nayanthara that made all the talking. And now, we have Nayanthara and Vignesh indulging in a cute hug that has indeed travelled places.

The picture has Nayanthara and Vignesh in a cute pose, with Nayanthara hugging him. Both of them have a bright smile on their faces. Vignesh calls Nayanthara his Hustle Partner in the post and sends out big love to her. As usual, he calls her by her nickname Thangam which means Gold in Tamil.

You can check the write-up here.

wikkiofficial

We have a strategic plan and It’s called doing things 😌😌❤️❤️ ! Big love ❤️ to my hustle Partner , My life partner and my business partner ! Love you my thangam @nayanthara ❤️❤️🧿🧿☺️☺️☺️

God told me that .. all the blessings shall continue for us , so with that confidence , let’s keep working very hard towards achieving all our dreams !! Stepping into a new world 🌎 and it looks good already ! @9skinofficial www.9skin.in ❤️❤️☺️☺️🧿🧿🧿

You can check the adorable pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Seriously, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pack a punch and turn the ambience around to totally a romantic one with their presence and love.