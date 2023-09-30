Movies | Celebrities

Nayanthara Hugs Hubby Vignesh Shivan; Pics Exude Perfect Couple Goals

Summ: Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan caught in a cute hugging pose. The two of them exude the perfect couple goals in these pictures. Check here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Sep,2023 19:00:35
Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan are a power-packed couple down South. Their closeness and showering of love for each other is visible always via the pictures and posts they share. Recently, Nayanthara was all happy as she celebrated Vignesh’s birthday with a special wish for him and also shared cute pictures from the occasion. Their romantic pictures always trend and are viewed the most by their fans. During Vignesh’s birthday, it was the cute kiss planted on Vignesh by Nayanthara that made all the talking. And now, we have Nayanthara and Vignesh indulging in a cute hug that has indeed travelled places.

The picture has Nayanthara and Vignesh in a cute pose, with Nayanthara hugging him. Both of them have a bright smile on their faces. Vignesh calls Nayanthara his Hustle Partner in the post and sends out big love to her. As usual, he calls her by her nickname Thangam which means Gold in Tamil.

You can check the write-up here.

wikkiofficial

We have a strategic plan and It’s called doing things 😌😌❤️❤️ ! Big love ❤️ to my hustle Partner , My life partner and my business partner ! Love you my thangam @nayanthara ❤️❤️🧿🧿☺️☺️☺️

God told me that .. all the blessings shall continue for us , so with that confidence , let’s keep working very hard towards achieving all our dreams !! Stepping into a new world 🌎 and it looks good already ! @9skinofficial www.9skin.in ❤️❤️☺️☺️🧿🧿🧿

You can check the adorable pictures here.

Nayanthara Hugs Hubby Vignesh Shivan; Pics Exude Perfect Couple Goals 857054

Nayanthara Hugs Hubby Vignesh Shivan; Pics Exude Perfect Couple Goals 857055

Nayanthara Hugs Hubby Vignesh Shivan; Pics Exude Perfect Couple Goals 857056

Nayanthara Hugs Hubby Vignesh Shivan; Pics Exude Perfect Couple Goals 857057

Nayanthara Hugs Hubby Vignesh Shivan; Pics Exude Perfect Couple Goals 857058

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Seriously, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pack a punch and turn the ambience around to totally a romantic one with their presence and love.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

