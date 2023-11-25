Nayanthara Posts A Pic From Behind The Camera; Urges Her Fans To Watch Out For Her New Beginning

Nayanthara is a passionate celebrity who simply loves to take on challenging tasks whether it is as a performer or as a human being. Well, Nayanthara the South celebrity has something exciting in store for her fans, and this is what we can make out from her latest picture and post on social media. So let us describe what she shows her fans. In her latest post, Nayanthara is seen wearing a black T-shirt and pants, and is seen taking on the camera from behind it.!! We very well know her versatility in acting, but we wonder what she is up to as she stands next to the camera. Her fans have already put the thinking caps on, and have started to guess. The most common guess that we see from replies so far is that they think Nayanthara has turned director now!!

Well, these are early days and we are not aware of her new beginnings. But as Nayanthara says in her post, We trust the magic of her new beginnings.

You can take a look at the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, on the work front, Nayanthara has a lot happening. She awaits the release of her 75th film on 1 December, titled ‘Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food.’

We recently saw the first single from the movie – Ulagai Vella Pogiraal, which is a celebration of women’s resilience. We have also seen the second motivational song from the film, Life On which has added a lot of curiosity to the film.

Are you all readying yourselves for this Nayanthara release? Also, let us wait to know more about her new beginnings!! Till then, you can keep guessing!!