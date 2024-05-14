Nayanthara Revisits Her Favorite Place After 5 Years With Husband Vignesh Shivan, See Photos

When it comes to tagging popular couples in the South film industry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan top the chart. The couple is known for their amazing chemistry, whether working together or enjoying quality time. The duo recently revisited their favorite place after five years, and these moments were priceless. The two often set ‘couple’ goals with their PDA (public display of affection) moments.

On May 13, Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans glimpses of her cozy moments with her husband, Vignesh. The couple revisited their favorite place after five years, as mentioned in one of the photos, “Back to my fav place after five years. Feels the same (sic),” with a white heart emoji, expressing her feelings.

1) The first photo shows the beautiful green garden in breathtaking settings while the creative lighting sets the mood. The white flowers and Nayanthara and Vignesh’s footwear ensure their presence.

2) The second photo shows Nayanthara spending quality time with her husband, Vignesh, under a tree. The duo looks adorable together, and their matching outfits are wow.

3) The third click is a solo picture in which the actress can be seen enjoying the greenery and peaceful moment. However, she looks gorgeous with a white flower in her hair.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram on June 9, 2022, in the presence of family, friends, and close ones.