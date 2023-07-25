Nayanthara Shares Adorable Moments With Baby; See Pics

Nayanthara is a charming and talented performing artist in South cinema. She has ruled over hearts with her on-screen performance and versatility. The diva got married to Vignesh Shivan on 9th June 2022 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family, friends, and close ones. And after four months of the wedding, she welcomed twin sons on 9th October 2022. In the latest pictures, the actress is enjoying the adorable moment with her baby.

Nayanthara Embracing Motherhood

In the latest Instagram pictures, Nayanthara can be seen having an adorable moment with one of the babies. She held the baby in her hand, hiding the face. She was sitting on the silver chair and posed, looking at her baby. While the little kid is seen playing with her mother’s gold chain as he lifts it up around her nose.

Nayanthara wore a green co-ord set and ditched makeup. The actress looked beautiful even without makeup and glam. She has regularly attracted attention with her beauty. While the mother-son duo undoubtedly made you sigh in awe. The bond between a mother and child is far beyond anything in this world. It’s the purest and most beautiful thing. Mother is the strongest and the whole for the child.

