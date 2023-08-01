ADVERTISEMENT
Nayanthara's Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty

Nayanthara is one of the most famous actresses in South cinema. She loves ethnic drapes. Here check out her heavy accessories that add up to her beauty.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Aug,2023 07:05:32
Nayanthara's Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty 833670

Nayanthara is a well-known performing artist in the entertainment business. She is regarded as an ethnic queen in South cinema. She loves to style herself in a traditional saree. Her wardrobe has a beautiful collection of it, and we have often witnessed it. On the other hand, when you notice it’s not just her saree but the accessories that add beauty to her royal charm. Let’s check out some.

Here, the stunning Nayanthara exuded a princess vibe in a plain green organza saree with printed leaves. She paired it with a matching blouse. Her beautiful set of diamond and emerald accessories styled her look. She wore a princess necklace, layered necklace, earrings, and bangles added to her simplicity.

Nayanthara on Instagram: “✨”

Nayanthara's Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty 833667

Nayanthara never loses her charm whatever you give her. The actress wore a beautiful pink embellished lehenga. At the same time, she elevated her look with the heavy choker and long necklace with matching earrings, maan tika, and bangles. She left her hair loose, and her rosy makeup rounded her style.

Nayanthara on Instagram: “🤌🏻❤️”

Nayanthara's Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty 833669

In this picture, the diva wore a classy sand-shade kanjivaram saree paired with a contrasting maroon blouse. In contrast, her eye-catching gold ethnic accessories from head to toe rounded her look. She looked beautiful in her royal style. She is the epitome of beauty in her class.

Nayanthara on Instagram: “✨❤️”

Nayanthara's Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty 833668

Which accessories of Nayanthara did you like? Please share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

