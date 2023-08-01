Nayanthara's Heavy Accessories Adds Beauty To Her Royalty

Nayanthara is a well-known performing artist in the entertainment business. She is regarded as an ethnic queen in South cinema. She loves to style herself in a traditional saree. Her wardrobe has a beautiful collection of it, and we have often witnessed it. On the other hand, when you notice it’s not just her saree but the accessories that add beauty to her royal charm. Let’s check out some.

Here, the stunning Nayanthara exuded a princess vibe in a plain green organza saree with printed leaves. She paired it with a matching blouse. Her beautiful set of diamond and emerald accessories styled her look. She wore a princess necklace, layered necklace, earrings, and bangles added to her simplicity.

Nayanthara on Instagram: “✨”

Nayanthara never loses her charm whatever you give her. The actress wore a beautiful pink embellished lehenga. At the same time, she elevated her look with the heavy choker and long necklace with matching earrings, maan tika, and bangles. She left her hair loose, and her rosy makeup rounded her style.

Nayanthara on Instagram: “🤌🏻❤️”

In this picture, the diva wore a classy sand-shade kanjivaram saree paired with a contrasting maroon blouse. In contrast, her eye-catching gold ethnic accessories from head to toe rounded her look. She looked beautiful in her royal style. She is the epitome of beauty in her class.

Nayanthara on Instagram: “✨❤️”

