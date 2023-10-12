Movies | Celebrities

Nayanthara's Lenin Shirt And Trousers Are Everyday Comfort Style, Take Cues

Nayanthara is a South beauty. In her latest Instagram dump, the diva shows her comfort style in a lenin shirt and trousers. Check out the photos below in the article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 17:00:33
Jawan actress Nayanthara is basking in glory with the success of her recently released film Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from that, the actress also made her official account on Instagram; since then, she has been treating fans with insights into her personal and professional life. This time, she shows her comfort style in a lenin outfit. Let’s check out.

Nayanthara’s Comfort Style

Posing for the Elle Fashion magazine, Nayanthara shows her comfortable style. She wore a lenin white loose shirt paired with matching loose pants, giving her comfort vibes. This coordinated set is from the shelves of Payal Khandwala.

That’s not all! She styles her comfort look with a Stilla necklace by Swarovski. At the same time, she opts for a bright leather quartz analog with a date silver dial with a white strap by Titan Watch.

Nayanthara’s smokey eyes, contoured cheeks, and nude pink lips complement her overall appearance. Her brown nails add color to her simple look. She poses on the sofa with her open hair, creating a comfortable vibe.

The actress recently launched her skincare brand 9 Skin. Her brand focuses on empowering self-love with the skincare one deserves. She has launched her brand in collaboration with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and Daisy Morgan.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

