Nayanthara's Lenin Shirt And Trousers Are Everyday Comfort Style, Take Cues

Jawan actress Nayanthara is basking in glory with the success of her recently released film Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from that, the actress also made her official account on Instagram; since then, she has been treating fans with insights into her personal and professional life. This time, she shows her comfort style in a lenin outfit. Let’s check out.

Nayanthara’s Comfort Style

Posing for the Elle Fashion magazine, Nayanthara shows her comfortable style. She wore a lenin white loose shirt paired with matching loose pants, giving her comfort vibes. This coordinated set is from the shelves of Payal Khandwala.

That’s not all! She styles her comfort look with a Stilla necklace by Swarovski. At the same time, she opts for a bright leather quartz analog with a date silver dial with a white strap by Titan Watch.

Nayanthara’s smokey eyes, contoured cheeks, and nude pink lips complement her overall appearance. Her brown nails add color to her simple look. She poses on the sofa with her open hair, creating a comfortable vibe.

The actress recently launched her skincare brand 9 Skin. Her brand focuses on empowering self-love with the skincare one deserves. She has launched her brand in collaboration with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and Daisy Morgan.

