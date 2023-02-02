Given how well-maintained they are, you might assume that these celebrities never consume anything unhealthy. That is what we as performing artists are supposed to do. Kriti Sanon, who was most recently seen in Bacchan Pandey, is an avid food lover who firmly believes in feeling good about herself. She attempts to live by the maxim that healthy eating leads to a healthier life because Shilpa Shetty has perfected the skill of balancing food and exercise. Even though she rarely posts photos of her love for food on social media, she spends her days surrounded by delicious food that makes her happy and gives her energy. She acknowledges that at her core, she is a Punjabi who cannot resist butter chicken. Here’s the evidence:

Adoration of butter chicken

The Bareilly ki Barfi actress revealed that she is a Delhi-born Punjabi who is madly in love with butter chicken in an interview with a news agency. She likes chicken curry with boiling rice best, and because she is a foodie, she also enjoys pizza, pasta, and dal makhani.

Breakfast Diet

Oats chia pudding with berries that are packed with nutrients is how she starts her day. Antioxidants abundant in the mixture also aid to increase insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels.

Loves Indian food

Kriti’s everyday diet, which consists of roti, dal, sabzi, and rice, represents her deep-seated Indian heritage. She ensures that her lunch is heavier than her dinner.

Juice is unavoidable.

On days when she eats too much meat, Kriti must drink green juice. The combination of spinach, cucumber, amla, lime, and apple, according to health professionals, detoxifies the body and soothes the intestines.

The cure-all is chocolate

She always has chocolate on hand, keeping in mind her demanding shoot schedules. She uses a dosage of chocolate to refuel herself on days when she skips a meal. While traveling, she often keeps a package of nuts with her for between-meal snacks.

A fitness anthem

She can’t help herself because she loves food so much. She consumes a lot of warm water and works out to burn it off in order to counterbalance it. And to re-energize herself after the workout, she typically consumes a protein shake or a protein bar.

Source : toi, filmfare