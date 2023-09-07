Movies | Celebrities

Parenting Goals! "With our two Krishnas," Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara celebrate Krishna Jayanthi with their twins

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, the beloved couple who have won the hearts of many, have recently taken their journey of love to new heights as they embraced parenthood with the arrival of their twin sons.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Sep,2023 15:00:42
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, the beloved couple who have won the hearts of many, have recently taken their journey of love to new heights as they embraced parenthood with the arrival of their twin sons. The couple, who fans across the country have always adored, continue to share endearing moments of their adorable munchkins on social media, leaving the internet in awe.

Parenting goals

Adding another chapter to their heartwarming story, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara celebrated the auspicious occasion of Krishna Jayanthi in the comfort of their beautiful home. In a delightful gesture, they shared a heart-melting picture of their twin sons, affectionately referring to them as their ‘two Krishnas.’ The couple took to social media to express their joy, writing, “With our two Krishananssssss! Such a blessed #KrishnaJayanthi with so many beautiful, blessed moments! All the love to our #Uyir & #Ulag Happy Krishna Jayanthi, hope everyone had a wonderful one with family and friends @nayanthara.”

Have a look at the post-

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s love story has been nothing short of a fairy tale, capturing the imagination of fans. Their journey together has been marked by unwavering support, affection, and a deep bond that has only grown stronger with time. From sharing their personal moments on social media to celebrating life’s milestones together, this power couple continues to set #RelationshipGoals for their admirers.

Krishna Jayanthi

Krishna Jayanthi, also known as Janmashtami, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great fervor and devotion across India. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, one of the most worshipped deities in Hinduism, who is considered to be the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu. This auspicious occasion usually falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada in the Hindu calendar, which typically falls in August or September. Devotees observe fasts, sing devotional songs, enact plays depicting Lord Krishna’s childhood, and decorate temples and homes with colorful flowers and rangolis. It is a time of spiritual reflection and joy, signifying the victory of good over evil and the divine playfulness of Lord Krishna.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

