Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Gets A Cordial Welcome With Bouquets

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha often make it to the headlines with their togetherness and lovable appearances. This time the duo was welcome in Amritsar with bouquets

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Jul,2023 21:00:28
A couple of days ago, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha‘s blissful post on Instagram went viral in no time. The duo looked beautiful together as they took blessings from Guru Nanak in the Golden Temple in Amritsar. And now another video of the couple being welcomed cordially from the airport is going viral. Read more to know.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Cordial Welcome

In the shared video, the two walked surrounded by guards and security; some people came forward, also the officers, to receive them. As they came out, they were cordially welcomed with flower bouquets.

The couple made their entry in the simplest look. Raghav Chadha wore a white kurta and pajama paired with a greyish jacket. At the same time, Parineeti looked gorgeous in a creamy brown kurta and pants. Her sleek ponytail, minimalistic makeup, and glasses added to her class.

The newly engaged couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took time off amidst their busy schedule to take blessings at Shri Harmandir Sahib. The pictures and videos from their short vacation are going viral all over the internet.

In the previous viral video, the duo can be seen serving prashads in the Shri Harmandir Sahib. She also washed dishes. This is called a selfless sewa.

What’s your take on this? Please let us know in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

